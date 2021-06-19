A new trail segment will soon create a continuous 5-mile loop in south Fayetteville.
Construction is currently underway on a project that will extend Tsa La Gi Trail from Razorback Road to a dead end in the trail about 600 feet to the west.
Once linked up, the trail will have a continuous path to Town Branch Trail which runs south and east to Frisco Trail at Walker Park.
Matt Mihalevich, the city’s trails coordinator, said the 5-mile trail loop through southern Fayetteville is being branded as the “So Fay Loop.”
Developers of a new apartment building called The Marshall are building the new trail segment as part of the construction work just south of the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Razorback Road. One of the conditions of approval for the complex was that the developers build the missing section of the trail across their property. As part of that agreement, the city has required that the trail be open by the time the apartments are ready for occupancy later this summer.
The city is also in a cost-share agreement with the developers for the installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon crossing signal at Razorback Road. The City Council approved that agreement in March.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com.