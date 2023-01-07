Arkansas PBS will provide live broadcast and streaming coverage of the inauguration of Arkansas’s first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the State Capitol.
In addition to airing statewide on the network’s primary channel, viewers will be able to watch via livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
Coverage will begin in the House Chamber, where the governor-elect and other constitutional officers will be officially sworn in. Sanders will then deliver an address to a joint session of the legislature.
At noon, coverage will resume from the steps of the Capitol, featuring Sanders’ ceremonial swearing in and inaugural address.
Veteran journalist Steve Barnes and guest political analysts Jay Barth and Jeremy Gillam will provide live commentary from the Arkansas PBS studios.