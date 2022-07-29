The Mega Millions jackpot estimate has been raised to $1.28 billion with an estimated cash value of $747.2 million for the Friday night drawing.
The jackpot will be the second largest in Mega Millions history. The $1.537 billion jackpot in October 2018 is the largest jackpot ever for this game. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was for $20 million on April 15.
While the jackpot rolled, 35,138 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Arkansas for Tuesday night's drawing paying out total winnings of $295,386 to players all across the state. Seventeen tickets matched four numbers and won $500. Of those, 10 multiplied their winnings by adding the $1 Megaplier and multiplied their prize by three to win $1,500.
Winning tickets for $500 or more were sold in Gravette, Earle, Cabot, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Batesville, Mena, Carlisle, Foreman, Huttig, Fort Smith, Tontitown, Flippin, Russellville, North Little Rock, Conway, Searcy, Bryant, Benton, Maumelle, Searcy, Greenwood, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Paragould, Marion and White Hall.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each with the option to purchase the Megaplier for an additional dollar, which will multiply any non-jackpot prizes won. Players can select their five numbers and the Megaball, or they can buy a Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.
Profits generated from Mega Millions ticket sales purchased in Arkansas go toward scholarship proceeds.