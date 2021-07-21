Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200, and two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $138 million ($101.5 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

15-22-38-54-66, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $161 million ($116.1 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

