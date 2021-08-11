There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
29-45-50-59-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500, and one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. Three were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $225 million ($161.2 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-24-36-54-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $241 million ($175 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.