Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

29-45-50-59-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500, and one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. Three were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $225 million ($161.2 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

7-24-36-54-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $241 million ($175 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you