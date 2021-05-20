There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-13-55-56-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Michigan and North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball ticket sold, worth $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $218 million ($149 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-5-56-61-66, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $515 million ($346.3 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).