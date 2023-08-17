Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

9-11-17-19-55, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusetts.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $264 million ($129.7 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

18-39-42-57-63, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($9.6 million cash).

