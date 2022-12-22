There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 2 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $186 million ($100.1 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-4-33-36-52, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $510 million ($266.8 million cash).

