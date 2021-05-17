The home of an Ashley County physician, who has been dead for 76 years, is one of three locations named to Preserve Arkansas’s 2021 Most Endangered Places.
Located southeast of Hamburg on the eastern bank of Bayou Bartholomew, Parkdale was originally known as Poplar Bluff, named after a grove of Poplar trees at the steamboat landing. Beginning in the 1850s, the community prospered as an agricultural and trade hub along the bayou.
When the railroad came through Poplar Bluff in the 1890s, the name of the town was changed to Parkdale in order to avoid confusion with the larger town of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Parkdale reincorporated in 1902, and sawmills were constructed to process cut timber that was then shipped on the railroad.
The Dr. Robert George Williams House was constructed in 1903 about one-tenth of a mile west of Main Street in Parkdale. The modest, two and one-half -story house was remodeled in 1917 to reflect the popular Colonial Revival style of architecture.
Additions were built on the rear of the house, and a two-story, wrap-around porch was added to the front. The porch was supported by seven fluted Doric columns and featured a railing made with decorative wood panels.
Robert Williams was born at Jones, Louisiana, about 12 miles south of Parkdale, and attended high school at Hamburg. After receiving his medical degree from the University of Louisville in 1895, he lived for a short time in New Orleans before opening a medical practice at Parkdale. He was responsible for the founding of the Parkdale Bank in 1910 and served as its president for many years. Dr. Williams also served as president of the Parkdale School Board and played a key role in the funding and construction of Parkdale High School in 1909.
Additionally, Dr. Williams maintained his medical practice at Parkdale for more than 30 years. After his death in 1945, the Williams House was occupied by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Dorothy Williams.
The home remained in the family until the mid-1970s and was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. The Dr. Williams House appears to have remained in good to fair condition until the mid-2010s, but it is currently vacant and the porch structure is failing. At least one small hole in the roof is resulting in water damage to the interior as well. The once manicured lawn is now overgrown, with vegetation encroaching on the house itself.
The house was recently acquired by a nonprofit organization based in southeast Arkansas. With this listing, Preserve Arkansas hopes to raise awareness of the home’s delicate condition and facilitate a dialogue with the new owner in order to secure its future.
Also on the Preserve Arkansas list are the War Memorial Park Golf Course and the Pike-Fletcher-Terry House, both in Little Rock.
The Most Endangered Places Program began in 1999 to raise awareness of historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats such as demolition, deterioration, and insensitive development. Preserve Arkansas solicited nominations from individuals and organizations throughout the state. The list is updated each year to generate discussion and support for saving the places that matter to Arkansans.