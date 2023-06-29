There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-25-34-57-68, Powerball 4, Power Play 5x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $500.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $493 million ($258.3 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-34-35-41-52, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $368 million ($193.4 million cash).