There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
16-18-28-42-43, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in South Carolina.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $83 million ($43.9 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $10,000. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
21-26-30-45-47, Powerball 23, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $87 million ($46.8 million cash).