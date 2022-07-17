Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

3-18-23-32-57, Powerball 21, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in North Carolina.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $89 million ($51.7 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

8-20-26-53-65, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 5x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $530 million ($304.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

