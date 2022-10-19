Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce was killed about 11:36 a.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 79 in Cleveland County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Moore was driving a 2022 model GMC Terrain south on the highway when it veered off the left side of the road and struck a culvert. After impact, the car rotated clockwise and came to rest facing northwest in a ditch.
She was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she died.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Joe Anderson investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.