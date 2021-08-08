There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery. One Arkansas ticket won $50,000.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-24-36-54-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball ticket sold, worth $50,000. There were four Match 4 tickets sold, worth $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $226 million ($164.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-18-40-46-69, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $208 million ($150.2 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.