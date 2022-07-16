Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner in Friday’s national Mega Millions Lottery.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-20-26-53-65, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 5x.

In Arkansas, there were nine Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $530 million ($304.7 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

22-23-36-47-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $82 million ($46.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

