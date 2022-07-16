There was no grand prize winner in Friday’s national Mega Millions Lottery.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-20-26-53-65, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 5x.
In Arkansas, there were nine Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $530 million ($304.7 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
22-23-36-47-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $82 million ($46.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.