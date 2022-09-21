Governor Asa Hutchinson announced appointments of South Arkansas residents to several boards and commissions within the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas agriculture industry.
Arkansas Beef Council
Caleb Plyer, Hope. Term expires March 30, 2025.
Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board
Brad Graham, Portland. Term expires June 30, 2024.
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board:
John Freeman, Dumas. Term expires June 30, 2023.
