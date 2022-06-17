Stephen Clark, 60, of the Woodlawn community (Cleveland County), was arrested Thursday for negligent homicide in connection with a wreck that killed his wife.
A Special Agent of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division booked Clark for a single-vehicle wreck on January 2.
Clark was the driver of a late-model Jeep traveling northbound on U.S. 63 near his home when he lost control of the vehicle. It stuck a fence and then hit a tree.
The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m.
Mary Clark, 60, Stephen Clark’s wife, was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the crash scene.
Stephen Clark sustained injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to a Pine Bluff hospital.
An Arkansas State Trooper who investigated the crash determined Clark was traveling too fast for conditions and was believed to be intoxicated. The crash investigation was submitted to a prosecuting attorney on February 1. The prosecuting attorney subsequently requested additional investigative work to be completed by the state police Criminal Investigation Division.
Clark surrendered to state police at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and later taken before a circuit judge who set bond at $15,000.