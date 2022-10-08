One person was killed and two other people were injured about 4:13 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle wreck at an intersection west of Star City (Lincoln County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2006 Ford that was traveling east on Arkansas 114 failed to stop at an intersection. It was struck by a 2004 model Chevrolet that was southbound on Arkansas 530. The Chevrolet struck the Ford on the driver’s side, causing the Ford to overturn as both vehicles exited the east side of Arkansas 530.
Kathy J. Obriant, 63, of Monticello, a passenger in the Ford, was killed. Injured was the vehicle’s driver, Charlotte J. Roberson, 66, of Dumas and another passenger, William R. Roberson, 28, of Dumas.
The injured were taken to UAMS in Little Rock.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt and was not named in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Mitch Grant investigated the wreck.
