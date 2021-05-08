There was no grand prize winner Friday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-10-19-21-50, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 5x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner, worth $40,000. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier ticket sold, worth $2,000. There were five Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $396 million ($272.3 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
16-23-28-40-64, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $157 million ($108.2 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).