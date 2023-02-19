A young Arkadelphia woman was killed and three other people were injured about 1:59 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 in Little Rock.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jose Lindo-Galindo, 21, of Little Rock was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro east on the interstate near the 121-mile marker.
Lindo-Galindo apparently tried to take an exit before merging back into the interstate. The vehicle rotated to the left and rolled over, and was struck by two other vehicles before coming to a final rest on the inside shoulder.
Erica Wofford, 20, who was a passenger in the car, was killed.
Lindo-Galindo was injured with two other passengers – Kaylee Smith, 19, of Bryant and an unidentified male of unknown age listed as a John Doe in the report. They were taken to UAMS and to Baptist-Little Rock.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Austin Kennedy investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.