According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-38-50-52-69, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,500. There were no Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold. There were no Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay tickets sold.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $72 million ($50.2 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
8-31-39-43-60, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $88 million ($62.1 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).