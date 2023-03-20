There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
14-20-30-54-69, Powerball 11, Power Play 2.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $86 million ($46.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
26-28-29-39-49, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $272 million ($146.5 million cash).