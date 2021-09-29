Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

18-30-43-68-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner in New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of 4200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $34 million ($23.7 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

21-22-39-44-60, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $570 million ($410.1 million cash).

