There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
18-30-43-68-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of 4200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $34 million ($23.7 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
21-22-39-44-60, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $570 million ($410.1 million cash).