Severe weather is possible today across Southwest Arkansas.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday morning but should become widespread Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Some storms could be severe, mainly from Friday afternoon through the very early hours of Saturday morning. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible.
Locally heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding, especially south of a line from Tyler, TX to El Dorado.
Thunderstorms will gradually diminish from west to east by late Saturday morning, but the severe weather threat should end a few hours after midnight Saturday as the strongest storms move east of the area.
Today, Magnolia winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
There is a 100 percent chance for rain tonight, mainly before 1 a.m.
Conditions on Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday.