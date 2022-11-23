There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $284 million ($144.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $30,000. There were Match 4 winners of $500. There were seven Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were seven Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-6-40-51-67, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $30 million ($15.3 million cash value).