David Haak has been appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Haak will replace Robert Moore and his term will expire on January 14, 2033.
“I will be appointing David Haak to serve on the Arkansas Highway Commission – someone who will play a critical role in bringing new, high paying jobs to the state while improving the quality of life for all Arkansans,” Sanders said in a statement. “David’s lifetime of public service, community involvement, and strong leadership will make him an asset to the commission – and I am confident that together we will ensure that U.S. Highway 82 finally becomes a four-lane interstate, unleashing south Arkansas’ full economic potential.”
“It is an honor to be appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders – a longtime friend and bold, visionary leader for the state of Arkansas,” Haak said. “I’m ready to get to work empowering our people with strong and reliable highway infrastructure and prioritizing the completion of an interstate from Texarkana to Lake Village.”
Haak started his own label business, First Tape & Label in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a state representative in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999-2004.
As a state representative, he served on numerous committees including the Joint Budget Committee, Revenue and Tax Committee, and Insurance and Commerce Committee. He also served on the Arkansas Economic Development Commission from 2005-2008 and on the Arkansas Waterways Commission in 2021.
He is a lifelong resident of TexARKana. He has served on the TexARKana City Council, as a Texarkana Chamber of Commerce board member, and on the TexARKana Zoning and Planning Commission. He was also named the TexARKana Arkansas School District “Distinguished Alumni” in 2006 and the Texas A&M Texarkana “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 1990.
Haak has been a member of Beech Street First Baptist church since he was 14 years old, having served as a deacon, a chairman of deacons, on pastor search committees, as a leader of youth bible study, and now as a teacher for an adult men’s class.
Haak is a graduate of TexARKana High School and Henderson State University. Haak and his wife Debbie have three young adult grandchildren.