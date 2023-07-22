There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
29-40-47-50-57, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
There were nine Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in California, Florida (2), Michigan, North Carolina (2) and New Jersey (2).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $820 million ($422 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $20,000. There were eight Match 4 winners of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were seven Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 14 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-10-11-13-24, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.4 million cash).