Mega Millions

There was one grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.

There was one winner of the $106 million jackpot ($64.5 million cash option) in Minnesota. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Maryland and New Jersey. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Mega Ball winner of $200.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($12.1 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-32-39-46-69, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $302 million ($187 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

