Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

37-39-55-63-69, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $51 million ($30.5 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

15-19-27-35-57, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $70 million ($41.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

