The western Gulf Coast may experience more tropical weather by the start of next week.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a broad area of low pressure that is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a couple of days from a tropical wave currently located over the central Caribbean Sea.
Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.
The formation chance of a system through five days is at 80 percent.
The formation of two other tropical storms is possible in the next few days. The next three storms will be named Ida, Julian and Kate, respectively.