Lawmen are investigating a suspicious death in Eudora (Chicot County).
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested by Eudora police officers to investigate the death of an unknown individual found inside a home at 2230 N. Main.
Eudora police went to the scene after human remains were reported to have been discovered.
The remains will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will attempt to determine the identity of the individual, the manner and cause of death and when the death occurred.
The Arkansas State Police will continue its investigation through witness interviews and evidence collected at the home.