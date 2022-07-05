There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
15-16-24-31-56, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Mexico.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $35 million ($20.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($213.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.