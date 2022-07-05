Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

15-16-24-31-56, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Mexico.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $35 million ($20.3 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $370 million ($213.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you