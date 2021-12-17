A tip to Hope Police broke up the attempted theft of an automated teller machine early Friday. One suspect is in custody.
Hope Police said in a statement that at 4:45 a.m., officers were alerted that four people were actively attempting to break into an ATM machine located at Bank OZK at 6th and Main Street in Hope.
Officers located a suspicious vehicle -- a flatbed truck dragging a chain behind it -- fleeing the area. Hope officers started a pursuit westbound on Interstate 30 toward Texarkana with Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texarkana police and Arkansas State Police units also becoming involved.
ASP officers took over the pursuit and got the vehicle stopped in the area of South Lake Drive in TEXarkana.
Two occupants fled on foot. The TexARKana Police canine unit responded, locating one of the occupants and taking him into custody.
The suspect who was caught was not identified by police. The fourth possible suspect was not accounted for in the police report.