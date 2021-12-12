Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

3-25-44-53-64, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Michigan.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $330 million ($232.1 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $148 million ($107.1 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you