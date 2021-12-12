There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-25-44-53-64, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Michigan.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $330 million ($232.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $148 million ($107.1 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.