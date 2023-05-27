Little Rock attorney Ali Noland, at podium, tells Arkansas Board of Education members that they do not have the authority to grant the Marvell-Elaine School District permission to enter into a transformation contract with the Friendship Education Foundation. The Friendship Foundation runs open-enrollment charter schools in Little Rock and Pine Bluff. The Arkansas Board of Education held a special meeting to consider the contract Friday afternoon at the Arch Ford Education Building auditorium in Little Rock.