Up to 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard will be sent to Texas to assist with security at the border with Mexico.
Governor Asa Hutchinson authorized a 90-day deployment.
“I have authorized this mission in response to an official request from Texas on the urgent matter at our southern border,” Hutchinson said. “My hope is that our 90 days of support will improve the security of our country and reduce the adverse impact of illegal immigration on Arkansas.”
The 90-day deployment will be consistent with a training mission for the National Guard.