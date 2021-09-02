Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) has named the grantees of the Interchange program, supporting artist-led projects focused on social impact in M-AAA’s six state region of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The grants are funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The 16 grantees, represent all six states with projects addressing a range of social issues, reaching communities both rural and urban.
Each funded artist will receive a project grant of $20,000, as well as convening and peer connection to other Interchange grantees. This will take the form of professional development retreats and ongoing mentoring through the life of the funded projects.
The Rural Placekeeping Collaborative Exchange is a public art project working with the communities of Eudora and Fox, Arkansas. Second generation sign painter and muralist, Olivia Trimble, will gather community in a co-creative process to complete large-scale public art pieces.
Part of the project is to empower these communities to continue efforts after this project is completed. Paid apprenticeships for local artists and a Guidebook to Public Art will also be shared with the community.
Trimble spends her days dreaming of ways to improve the rural and urban landscapes through hand painted signs and colorful works of public art. Some of her favorite pieces are positive messages, calls to action and encouragement. She received national attention after painting over a racial slur and formed the movement Repaint Hate.
Trimble has worked on a number of indie craft shows and festivals, and recently ran for city council in her hometown. Her passion lies in strengthening the fabric of her community through engagement and art.