United States Steel Corporation said Tuesday that its new steel mill will be located in Osceola, AR, close to U.S. Steel’s Big River Steel plant.
The facility is engineered to bring together the most advanced technology to create the steel mill of the future that delivers profitable solutions for customers.
The new mill is designed to optimize steel production facility through two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) with 3 million tons per year of steelmaking capability, an endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities. This first use of endless casting and rolling technology in the United States brings significant energy, efficiency, and capability enhancements to the company’s operations.
Upon completion, this project will apply to become LEED certified.
The site selection is subject to a number of factors, including final agreements with key partners. Permitting for the project is under way and the company expects to break ground in the first quarter of 2022, with project completion and full operation anticipated in 2024.
When completed, the new steelmaking facility in combination with Big River Steel will form a 6.3 million ton mega mill capable of providing many of the most advanced and sustainable steels in North America. The new non-grain oriented electrical steel and galvalume/galvanizing lines currently under construction at Big River Steel will further advance U. S. Steel’s ability to respond to customers’ pressing supply chain needs to satisfy their own domestic manufacturing expansion.
The location affords abundant, increasingly renewable and clean power from Entergy, Class 1 rail service from BNSF with connections to other railroads, Mississippi River docks and interstate trucking access.