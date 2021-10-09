An Arkadelphia couple was killed in a single-vehicle wreck about 12:59 a.m. Saturday in a one-car wreck on Mount Zion Road, southwest of Arkadelphia.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Robert Caleb McCollett, 28, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger south on the road. For unknown reasons, the car traveled off the right side of the road into a ditch, hitting an embankment and a tree. The car caught fire after coming to rest.
McCollett and his wife, Andrea Nicole McCollett, 23, died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
The bodies were released to Welch Funeral Home.
Lt. Robbie Plyer of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigated the wreck.