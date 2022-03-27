There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-10-50-61, Powerball 6, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Colorado.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $195 million ($123.4 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-13-42-51-58, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $60 million ($37.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.