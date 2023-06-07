Taking the day off to catch an Arkansas Razorbacks baseball game turned out to be no walk in the ballpark for a narcotics agent who crashed his police vehicle — then ditched it, along with his guns, credentials and beer cooler — on a dirt road miles away from the ballgame.
Roy Bethell, a Group 6 Narcotics agent employed by Clark County and tasked with working on drug cases in a three-county area, found himself the target of another agency’s investigation in Northwest Arkansas when he left the scene of a car accident.
According to a police report filed April 15 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bethell crashed his government-issued GMC Yukon into a tree near West Fork, a town 10 miles south of Fayetteville. The report lists Bethell as a suspect on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.
According to the report, at 1:50 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to an unrelated disturbance when they took note of an abandoned, wrecked Yukon with damage to the headlight assembly and tree bark where the headlight assembly should have been. Both airbags had been deployed although there was no evidence that the accident happened in the immediate area of where the vehicle was parked: “slightly in the roadway” of Sugar Mountain Road near its intersection with U.S. Highway 71.
The doors were left unlocked, giving police the go-ahead to check out the interior. A “strong odor of intoxicants” greeted Cpl. Robert Wingate when he opened the driver’s side door and found firearms, law enforcement equipment and police credentials. Among the credentials found in the vehicle was a Group 6 DTF (Drug Task Force) patch, which led Wingate to contact that agency’s director, Eddie Keathley.
Keathley confirmed the Group 6 vehicle was issued to Bethell and added that Bethell had taken off work that Friday to see the Arkansas Razorbacks play a baseball game at Baum-Walker Stadium.
At Keathley’s request the Washington County authorities secured the service weapons and had the vehicle towed. In addition to the service weapons inside the vehicle, the officers located an empty cooler, ice in the floorboard and one beer. After retrieving the weapons, officers left the beer and cooler inside, and had American Towing haul the vehicle away, at about 3:51 a.m., according to a receipt obtained under the auspices of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Washington County authorities then focused their immediate efforts on locating Bethell. The initial officers left their nighttime shift, informing daytime officers of their findings. Supplied with Bethell’s phone number and at the behest of a daytime deputy, a dispatcher pinged Bethell’s phone and led police to a Super 8 hotel in Fayetteville, less than 2 miles from the stadium.
Asked if he knew the whereabouts of his government-issued vehicle, Bethell reportedly told police he had left the game and that his phone GPS routed him to the area where the accident happened, on a dirt road roughly 17 miles from the stadium. Bethell further told police that he swerved to miss a deer but instead struck a tree. Bethell added that he had someone pick him up from where he left the wrecked vehicle. The report does not indicate who provided Bethell the lift back to the hotel.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Wingate was back on duty and discovered the crash location roughly 1.5 miles from where he found Bethell’s abandoned vehicle. Wingate also found the missing headlight assembly and noted in his report that Bethell was likely “negotiating a slight left turn” when the accident happened. Wingate also documented unopened beer cans and a beer box “in the immediate area of the crash site.” The report further indicates that some items were tossed into a ravine, as Wingate noted he was unable to take close-up photos of some evidence due to the “steep, wooded hill” where he saw the beer box.
