Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:
Little Rock Police, Homicide investigation under way in 1500 block of Northwick Court. … Mitchell McCoy, Dallas County Sheriff Stan McGahee will resign after feds start investigation into removal of federal prisoner from Fordyce jail without authorization. … NASA, Space telescope delivers “deepest ever” view of the cosmos. … Multiple sources, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee found shot to death in driveway of her home. … Greenwood (MS) Commonwealth, Thomas Perry III, 19, charged with first-degree murder in death of brother, age 6. … TalkBusinessArkansas, Glen Howie named new state Director of Broadband. … Arkansas State University, Todd Shields named new chancellor of ASU-Jonesboro. … Multiple sources, ISS will fly over Arkansas at 10:27 p.m. Monday, traveling WSW to NE about 2/3 above the horizon. … KTRE News, Body of teen who drowned in ETex’s Trinity River recovered. … KSLA, Man drowns Sunday in Cross Lake after falling off jet ski. … AAA, Arkansas gas prices falls 10 cents in a week, now averaging $4.26 a gallon. … Region 8 News, Man in custody after setting off explosion and fire outside home of Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell. … Arkansas Forestry Division, Forty-six of 75 Arkansas counties now under burn bans. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, USAF Thunderbirds will perform at LRAFB air show in October 2023. ... Multiple sources, Judge won't delay Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial.