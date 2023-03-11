There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-20-59-60-63, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $229 million ($120.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
26-27-43-61-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $45 million ($22.9 million cash).