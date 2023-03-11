Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

9-20-59-60-63, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $229 million ($120.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

26-27-43-61-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $45 million ($22.9 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you