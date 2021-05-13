A ticket purchased in Arkansas won $100,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball lottery. There was no grand prize winner.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-19-20-38-54, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Florida and Indiana.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold, worth $100,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $182 million ($127.4 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-8-20-36-39, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $430 million ($291.9 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).