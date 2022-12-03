There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $354 million ($186.9 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-19-24-47-66, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $81 million ($42.1 million cash value).