There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
23-24-33-51-64, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $124 million ($62.8 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-24-30-45-61, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.25 billion ($625.3 million cash).