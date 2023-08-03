Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

23-24-33-51-64, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Tennessee.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $124 million ($62.8 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

8-24-30-45-61, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.25 billion ($625.3 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you