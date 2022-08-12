An inmate serving a life sentence for rape has escaped from the Arkansas Department of Corrections East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys.
The DOC reported the escape of Samuel Hartman early Friday morning but provided no further details.
Hartman, 38, was sentenced on November 22, 2013 to a life term from Franklin County.
Hartman is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 230 pounds.
Hartman, who had a criminal record prior to his rape conviction, was convicted of raping a stepdaughter. He was also convicted of evidence tampering for deleting a statement he made to an investigator from the investigator’s digital recorder.