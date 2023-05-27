There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
12-20-37-41-64, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $187 million ($95.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-21-44-50-58, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $211 million ($107.3 million cash).