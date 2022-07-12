After an extensive national search, the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance (AREDA) and Area Chamber of Commerce has named Shelley Short as the new CEO, beginning September 6.
Short brings over 15 years of economic development and chamber of commerce experience to Arkadelphia. Most recently she served over seven years as vice president of Programs and Partnerships at the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) organizations.
Prior to her work at the Arkansas Chamber and AEDCE she served more than nine years in multiple roles at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), finishing her time at that organization as the Director of Marketing. In January, the search committee elected to work with The PACE Group, a Dallas, Texas, based firm that specializes in national economic development and chamber of commerce executive searches, to provide candidates for the committee’s consideration.
