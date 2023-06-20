Someone is holding a Powerball ticket worth $150,000, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a statement.
The winning ticket was sold at Doublebee’s No. 134, 209 S. Fourche Ave. in Perryville, for the Monday night drawing. Perryville is in Perry County, west of Little Rock.
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is an estimated $400 million, a $207.1 million cash value.
Meanwhile, a White Hall man is celebrating after a quick stop for cigarettes turned into a $50,000 Powerball lottery prize. Gary Lackey claimed his winnings Tuesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.
He purchased the Quick Pick Powerball ticket at Paul’s Discount Tobacco, 5902 Dollarway in Pine Bluff, for last Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 12, 45, 61 and 64.
Lackey matched four white balls and the Powerball number 26 but could have doubled his prize to $100,000 if he had purchased the $1 Power Play option.
“I play the lottery often and only won a couple of dollars so far,” said Lackey. “I checked the ticket on the scanner at Paul’s and was surprised when a smiley face appeared. So, I gave the ticket to the store clerk for her to check it at the register. I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off,” he said.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products.
Paul’s Discount Tobacco will receive a $500 commission check for selling the winning ticket.
Lackey first told his sister about his win. With his winnings, he plans to save, help his church, and give some to his other two siblings.